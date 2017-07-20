Police Warns Lagosians To Avoid Ikorodu Road

Avoid Ikorodu Road, Police warn Lagosians

The Lagos State Police Command has warned Lagosians heading towards Lagos Island to avoid the use of Ikorodu Road.

The warning was contained in a statement by the command's spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.

According to the statement issued in the wee hours of Thursday, the warning became necessary because the queues of tankers wishing to access the tank farms in Apapa area of the state was already stretching towards the Alaka/Stadium Bus Stops end of Ikorodu Road.

The statement by Famous-Cole said the tankers’ queue was as a result of the rehabilitation of the Apapa-Wharf Road.

The statement reads in full: “The Lagos State Police Command would like to inform the general public that as of 0100hrs of date, the queue of tankers and trucks from Apapa Wharf Road is getting longer towards Alaka-Stadium/ Surulere Road.

“This might not be unconnected with the ongoing Apapa Road rehabilitation work and the slow pace of work at the Port, which resulted in a great reduction in the number of trucks/tankers being handled on daily basis. Consequently, it is advised that Motorists going to Lagos Island use alternative routes. Meanwhile, the Command, in conjunction with other Sister Agencies are doing all the needful to ameliorate the situation.”

