World’s First All-Terrain Vehicle Launched In China

China has launched the world’s first all-terrain vehicle capable of climbing 70-degrees slope and making 360-degrees turn. Chen Jin, a Ph.D. graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Tsinghua University is the brain behind the project as he began the research and design of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in 2004. His task was to design a combat vehicle that could be transported by a helicopter and be able to fight in any terrain after landing. The first prototype is named “Bobcat”.

With eight wheels, “Bobcat,” made of just a small tank, is a wonder indeed.

