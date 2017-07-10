James Harden Signs The Richest Deal In NBA History

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has signed a contract extension worth a reported $228m (£176m) – the richest in NBA history.

Harden had two years, worth $59m (£45.7m), left on his previous deal.

He has signed a four-year extension worth $169m (£131m) through to the 2022-23 season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Last week Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry signed a $201m (£154m) deal, according to his agent.

Curry’s five-year contract was at that point the richest in NBA history but Harden’s contract is worth $27m (£21m) more.