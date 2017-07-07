THLD Unveils Dual System Tricycle, Vehicles At Ooni’s Palace

THLD International Logistics Limited, a logistics and energy solution has launched an air-cooling-tricycle powered by liquefied petroleum gas, LPG and converted vehicles running on dual systems of petrol and LPG or cooking gas.

The event took place on Thursday at the Palace of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, in Ile-Ife, Osun State. The event witnessed the presence of traditional chiefs in Ile-Ife, representatives of tricycle riders in Ile-Ife, auto mechanics, government officials and other stakeholders. According to Oluwasegun Olajuwon, chief executive officer, THLD International Logistics Limited, there are lots of benefits in using alternative fuel system.

“It is cleaner, it is safer, it is environmental-friendly and affordable. Nigeria has gas in abundance, but we are not using it. We have come to use our natural resources to maximum,” he said.

Olajuwon also said that many developed countries are already using alternative fuel system, whereby the driver can easily switch over to gas after exhausting the petroleum or vice versa. “We want to encourage those that have the supply of petrol to also have the facility for LPG as well and they should make it available. In the last three years, I have noticed that for every five filling stations there is a tank for LPG there, they sell into cylinders for people to cook unlike years before. We want to do the same for auto gas (where LPG is used as an on-road engine fuel) as well.” Some of the features of the tricycle include six passenger seats, cheaper running cost, longer distance coverage, durability, and two socket points for charging phones with USB.

While unveiling the tricycle and the vehicles, Ogunwusi commended the company for the initiative. He said the innovation will go a long way in creating jobs for the unemployed in the country, especially with its unique feature of being able to use gas or petrol. This is very good.” He urged the government to give the company the necessary support.

Other stakeholders at the event commended the initiative but also, raised a question of availability of spare parts, which Olajuwon said had already been taken care of. He assured them that they are abundantly available in the country.