Innoson Motors To Export 400 Locally Made Vehicles To Mali

The Charge'd Affair of Nigeria in Mali, Yara Abdulsalam, says an indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors, has signed MoU with a Malian firm to export 400 locally made vehicles to Mali.

Abdulsalam made the announcement on Friday in Abuja when he led a delegation of businessmen from Mali to visit the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He said that during the week, Innoson Motors signed Memorandum of Understanding with Taxi Plus VIP, a Mali based transport company for the expansion of transport business in that country.

He said the development was the outcome of “Made-in-Nigeria products exhibition” held in Bamako in 2016.

He said that the exhibition was facilitated by Ginco Group, a Nigerian firm based in Mali to show case Nigeria’s potentials.

Abdulsalam said, “From the exhibition, Taxi Plus VIP approached the embassy that they wanted to import vehicles from China but, we told them that we have indigenous company in Nigeria that manufactures vehicles.

“They started talking with Innoson through Nigerian Export Promotion Commission and the deal was later finalized.

“Mali is the center of Francophone countries and has a boundary with eight countries.

"If the MoU materializes, it will positively affect all other countries and will increase Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria."