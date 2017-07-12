Makarfi Is PDP Chairman 

The Supreme Court has ruled in Abuja this morning that Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna State is the authentic chairman of the crisis ridden People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The ruling puts an end to the crisis that has bedevilled the party for about two years, almost crippling it. The consequence is that PDP has been unable to adequately perform the role of the opposition party because aside from the battle for the soul of the party a number of its leaders are being investigated for corruption.