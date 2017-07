The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has approved the immediate release of N1.6billion as intervention funds for 16 states ravaged by flood.

The states include Akwaibom, Kebbi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Plateau, Edo, Bayelsa, Kwara among others.

The money to be immediately released would be taken from the ecological funds and released directly to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)