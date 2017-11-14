New Book On Marriage for Launch

A new book titled ‘Your Marriage can be Beautiful’ is set for launch this week. Written by Emmanuel Adewunmi, the book will be unveiled at Lagos Atlantic Conference Hall, Yaba, on Friday, November 17, 2017.

According to the author, the book seeks to address the “common challenges facing marriage in the contemporary Nigerian society.”

One of the highlights of the event will be the presentation of a lecture titled, Old vs New in Marriage: The Comparative Analysis by Dr. Tayo Popoola, a lecturer in the department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

Christian Olaniyan, Managing Proprietor of Victory Group of Schools, Ikeja, Lagos will chair the event while Biodun Adeneye – Marcus, Publisher, International Premier Magazine, will review the book.