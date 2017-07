NJC Approves 30 Lawyers As SANs

Thirty candidates have been approved as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Prominent on the list is Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced LegalStudies, six academics, one female, and others practicing lawyers.

One hundred and fifty-six lawyers applied, 72 were shortlisted and only 30 were approved by the NJC.