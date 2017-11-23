Students Graduate From LIFE  Seminary 

Felix Meduoye, general overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, has urged Nigerians, regardless of their socio-economic status to shun idolatry. He said this on Saturday, while addressing the audience at the 017 convocation of L.I.F.E. Theological Seminary, Ikorodu. Meduoye pointed out that one thing that God hates so much is idolatry and shedding of blood. He charged the graduating students to preach against idolatry, so that light may overcome darkness.

A total of 331 students graduated from different courses such as Christian ministry, Missions/Church Growth, Leadership, Biblical Studies, Pastoral Studies, among others. Osaranmaye Iyabosola of Pastoral Studies, emerged the overall best student.

Olumuyiwa Sarah won the best student in Hebrew and Greek Award while Emmanuel Isaac clinched the Best Student in Christian Ethics award.

For her feat, Iyabosola received several awards and price gifts. The Ekiti-born student attributed her success to commitment and focus. “The Bible says whatever you are doing, you should do it with the whole of your heart. Anytime I am in school, I try to forget any issue, any problem I have at home and I focus on what I am here for. That really helped me, as you can see,” she said. Iyabosola who also doubles as the Valedictorian of the year urged students to look beyond just acquiring paper qualification. “This is not just about certificate, it is about your life. It is about looking at your lecturer to see what they are doing and say, I can do this. This is a life-impacting and life changing thing, so you’ve got to think of what you really want to get out of this and make sure you accomplish it,” she advised.

Femi Okunniyi, chairman, Governing Council, LIFE, said the new graduates, who were tagged the “Exceeding Grace Ministers” said the new graduates have a role to play in nation building and that this generation needs a group of witnesses that will demonstrate the efficacy of the power of resurrection. “This embodiment of grace and power have been equipped and empowered to dismiss ignorance, dispel wickedness and shine the light of the kingdom gospel in all the nations. You must be prayerful, fast, be full of holy spirit, and be very committed, work hard in your calling,” he charged them. Meduoye, on his part, reminded the graduands that “God has invested so much in you in the course of your training and you should all go from here determined afresh to succeed against all odds. There are lots of odds and hindrances out there, but I assure you, you can win only if you remain in Christ Jesus”, he said.

Cletus Orgu, provost, LIFE Theological Seminary, in his address, said the school strives to provide quality and impactful theologian education for the church and the larger society. “We have not ceased to adopt and employ the best practices in the field in our service delivery”, he said.

Taking his text from 1Corinthians 15:10, Reverend Sam Aboyeji, in his homily, spoke about The Power of Exceeding Grace. He explained diverse functions and resultant effects of exceeding grace. He stressed that grace empowers individual to, “move all along without looking back, it gives you placement, as long as you do the will of God as a faithful servant.”

The event had in attendance, some other executive members of the school as well as family members and well-wishers of the elated graduands.