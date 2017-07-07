Sudan Football Association Gets Suspension From FIFA

The world football governing body, FIFA, has suspended the Sudan Football Association (SFA) starting from July 6.

“We are obliged to inform you that the SFA is suspended in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council,” said part of the letter, addressed to the SFA General Secretary Magdi Shams Eldin and signed by the FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

The letter also made it clear that the suspension meant Sudan lost all its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA statutes.

“The Sudan Football Association representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted,” the letter added.

The development means Sudan’s top sides Al Merreikh and Al Hilal Omdurman, that were meant to battle in CAF Champions League match against Etoile Du Sahel and Ferroviario Da Beira respectively on Friday (July 8) are technically out.

Also, Hilal Obayed, that have already qualified for the quarter-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup and is meant to face Zambia’s Zesco United on Saturday, are also out.

The matches can only go ahead if Sudan agrees to FIFA’s demands on Friday, hours before the matches.