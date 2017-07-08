Ghana Launches First Satellite Since Independence

Ghana has launched its first national satellite sixty years after independence. The satellite dubbed Ghansat-1 was released and deployed into orbit at an altitude of 420 km, local media reported on Friday.

“This followed the successful launch on June 10 into the International Space Station (ISS) by SpaceX, Flight 11 from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the United States,’’ local media said.

The historical process was watched live at All Nations University campus in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, some 85 km east of the capital.