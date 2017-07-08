Ghana Launches First Satellite Since Independence

“This followed the successful launch on June 10 into the International Space Station (ISS) by SpaceX, Flight 11 from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the United States,’’ local media said.
The historical process was watched live at All Nations University campus in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, some 85 km east of the capital.
“The successful launch of the satellite has put Ghana which became independent in 1957, on the international map as the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to launch an academic satellite into space.
“The successful launch also paved way for the country to explore the full benefit of satellite technology,’’ The local media added.
The satellite has cameras on board capable of taking pictures of Ghana and providing data on happenings on Ghana’s coastal areas and the environment