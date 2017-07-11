19 Judges Appointed By Osinbajo (See List) 

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by Soji Oye, spokesman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), said Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), would swear them in on Friday.

“They will be sworn in by the honourable, the chief justice of Nigeria and chairman, national judicial council, Hon. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON, on Friday, 14th July 2017, by 3:00 pm at the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the statement read.

THE JUDGES:

1.Targema John Iorngee (Benue)

2.Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa)

3.Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers)

4.Kado Sanusi (Katsina)

5.Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun)

6.Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun)

7.Opeloye Ogunbowale A (Lagos)

8.Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom)

9.Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi)

10.Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo)

11.Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi (Enugu)

12.Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger)

13.Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa)

14.Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno)

15.Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano)

16.Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba)

17.Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau)

18.Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto)

19.Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa)