Lagos Govt To Connect Ikorodu With Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos State Government says it has started the "long awaited road project," which will connect the Agric area of Ikorodu to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through the Arepo area of Ogun State.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, at a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday on the road in the Agric area of Ikorodu, requested support and cooperation of community leaders.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Rotimi Ogunleye, said the government had also approved the reconstruction of Igbe/Igbogbo/Bola Tinubu network of roads.

He said, “The Agric-Isawo-Konu-Arepo Road will have a link bridge that will connect the state to the Ogun State boundary, which will link the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Ambode said the road would be a dual carriageway, with lay-bys in some areas, adding that the road would serve as another link to Sagamu.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Temidayo Erinle, said the first phase of the road construction would begin 400 metres from the Ikorodu Road at Agric bus stop, with a total length of over seven kilometres.

He said there would be 10 lay-bys and bus stops on the road, with traffic signalisation at necessary intersections along the corridor and street lighting, and construction of drains to control storm water.

The Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, who also represents Ikorodu I constituency, Sanai Agunbiade, commended the governor for opening up the communities, adding that the construction of the road would ease traffic movement along the corridor.

The Managing Director of Hitech Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, Mr Evan Becker, said the project would include four pedestrian bridges at strategic locations.