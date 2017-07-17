WAEC Results: 59.22% Pass Maths, English

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has released the May/June WASSCE results, withholding results of 13.79 per cent candidates as 59.22 per cent pass English Language and Mathematics.[powr-banner-slider id=f615b390_1500277847679]

Speaking at a press briefing held at its corporate office, Yaba, Lagos on Monday, Head of National Office, Nigeria, Mr Olu Adenipekun said the performance results recorded this year improved over the 2015 and 2016 WASSCE.

Justifying the relative success performance of candidates in 2017, Adenipekun noted that the percentage WASSCE results for school candidates in 2015 and 2016 were 38.68% and 52.97%, respectively

He said: ”A total of 923,486 (nine hundred and twenty-three thousand four hundred and eighty-six) candidates, representing 59.22%, obtained minimum of credits in five (5) subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.”

According to him, the results of 214,952 (two hundred and fourteen thousand, nine hundred and fifty-two) candidates, representing 13.79% of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

He explained that the cases of examination malpractice are being investigated, adding that reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council in due course for consideration.

He disclosed that a total of 1,559,162 (One Million Five Hundred and Fifty-Nine Thousand One Hundred and Sixty-Two) candidates sat the examination.[powr-button id=c898e60f_1500116941462]

He said: ”Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 1,471,151 (One Million Four Hundred and Seventy One Thousand One Hundred and Fifty One) candidates, representing 94.36% have their results fully processed and released, while 95,734 (ninety-five thousand seven hundred and thirty-four) candidates, representing 5.64% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination. Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

In the analysis of the results, he said: ”Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination,

1,490,356 (one million four hundred and ninety thousand three hundred and fifty-six) candidates, representing 95.59% obtained credits and above in two (2) subjects.

”1,436,024 (one million four hundred and thirty-six thousand twenty-four) candidates, representing 92.44% obtained credits and above in three (3) subjects.

”1,357,193 (one million three hundred and fifty-seven thousand one hundred and ninety-three) candidates, representing 87.05% obtained credits and above in four (4) subjects.

”1,243,772 (one million two hundred and forty-three thousand seven hundred and seventy-two) candidates, representing 79.77% obtained credits and above in five (5) subjects.

”1,084,214 (one million eighty-four thousand two hundred and fourteen) candidates, representing 69.54% obtained credits and above in six (6) subjects.”

He urged candidates who sat the examination to check details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org within the next few hours.

”The result checker PIN and Serial Number are contained on the flip side of the candidates’ CIVAMPENS Card issued to all candidates by WAEC, and used by them during the conduct of the examination,” he added.